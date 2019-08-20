



— The search is on for an alleged rapist in Jamaica, Queens.

Investigators tell CBS2’s Andrea Grymes it appears the victim was randomly targeted.

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. Sunday near Tuskegee Airmen Way and 157th Street.

According to police, a 22-year-old woman was walking from a nightclub to a friend’s house when the suspect dragged her under the Long Island Railroad train trestle, hit her over the head with some type of hard object and raped her.

The subject fled the scene. The victim was treated for a head injury at a local hospital.

Those who live in the area say they’re unnerved.

“Wow, that makes me not wanna walk under here because you see me walking, like, I’m talking and not paying attention. It’s just like, god forbid that happens to me,” Jamaica resident Ashley Ali said. “That’s why walking over here in the night is just not safe at all.”

The suspect is described as a black male believed to be in his 40s. He’s about 5 feet 8 inches tall and heavyset. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, dark-colored pants and dark-colored cap or do-rag on his head.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.