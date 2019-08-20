Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A passenger plane with nearly 200 people on board have a terrifying close call at JFK Airport Tuesday afternoon.
CBS2’s Tony Aiello reports the Delta flight from Portugal declared an emergency after the axle of its nose gear broke – causing one of the plane’s wheels to come off.
Port Authority officials report that 193 passengers were on board the flight, but luckily there were no injuries reported.
The fliers were escorted off the flight using emergency stairs by first responders around 12:30 p.m. after the damaged 757 airliner was towed to a gate.