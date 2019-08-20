HEAR ALL SIDESWatch News Conferences About The Firing Of NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo, 5 Years After Eric Garner's Death
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A passenger plane with nearly 200 people on board have a terrifying close call at JFK Airport Tuesday afternoon.

CBS2’s Tony Aiello reports the Delta flight from Portugal declared an emergency after the axle of its nose gear broke – causing one of the plane’s wheels to come off.

Delta flight’s landing gearing missing a wheel at JFK Airport. (Credit: CBS2)

Port Authority officials report that 193 passengers were on board the flight, but luckily there were no injuries reported.

Passengers on board a flight into JFK Airport are escorted off after the plane’s landing gear broke on Aug. 20, 2019. (Credit: CBS2)

The fliers were escorted off the flight using emergency stairs by first responders around 12:30 p.m. after the damaged 757 airliner was towed to a gate.

