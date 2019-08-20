



The heat persists today, but thankfully we won’t really see any storm activity. Expect highs in the upper 80s with feels like temps around 90°.

The odds for a shower or rumble go up slightly tonight, though activity will remain scarce. Expect a little more cloud cover with temps only falling into the mid 70s or so.

Tomorrow we’ll see about a 50% chance of showers and storms, some of which may be strong or even severe. It will be warm and very muggy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

As for Thursday, a cold front will slowly move through and allow for at least a chance of showers and storms. It will remain on the warm side in the mid to upper 80s.