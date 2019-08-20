NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – If you like the movie “Snakes on a Plane,” you might think someone was trying to film a sequel in New jersey – snakes at airport security.

The Transportation Security Administration says someone left a pet snake at Newark Airport Monday night.

Someone left this snake at a @TSA checkpoint at @EWRairport last night. TSA has a good lost and found program to reunite travelers with items they've left at checkpoints, but if that was your snake, don't bother calling to retrieve it. pic.twitter.com/qpvxRbRRZf — TSAmedia_LisaF (@TSAmedia_LisaF) August 20, 2019

It’s about 15 inches long with a yellow band around the back of its neck.

A child spotted the snake on the floor in Newark’s Terminal C and told an officer, who then trapped it with a luggage bin.

“Typically people leave items such as their keys, sunglasses, ID, hats and gloves, but this is the first time someone has left a snake behind,” TSA official Lisa Farbstein said.

Unlike “Snakes on a Plane,” authorities added that ring-necked snakes are considered “harmless.” No word yet if it’s been claimed or was placed on a flight home.