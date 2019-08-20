HEAR ALL SIDESWatch News Conferences About The Firing Of NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo, 5 Years After Eric Garner's Death
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Three Staten Island fishermen have quite the big fish story to tell after snagging the catch of their lives.

Off the coast of Sandy Hook, New Jersey, they hooked a massive Thresher shark measuring 94 inches long.

It took them three hours to reel in the 510-pound fish.

The men, who are members of the Staten Island Fishing Club, had to take turns harnessing themselves to the fishing rod.

The nearly eight-foot long catch, while impressive, actually falls short of the New Jersey state record for Threshers.

A 683-pound shark was caught in 2009.

