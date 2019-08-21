By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

A steamy one is in store today. The humidity spikes way up to the uncomfortable level, especially this afternoon and early evening. We can expect partly to mostly sunny skies this morning. A piece of the front can trigger a few storms this morning.

The best chance for that is form northwestern NJ into the Hudson Valley. Of course there is a risk elsewhere, but it’s most likely north. This evening, expect the risk to be more widespread and possibly severe. The NWS placed much of the area under a Slight Risk. Today’s high: 85-89° but feeling like the mid 90s. Stay cool, and grab the umbrella today