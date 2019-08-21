Comments
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Here’s some New York fishermen don’t see every day – we hope.
A woman enjoying a day out on Lake Champlain made a one of a kind catch, reeling in a lake trout with two mouths.
Debbie Geddes reportedly made the shocking discovery while fishing along New York’s watery border with Vermont last week.
Geddes, a resident of Peru, New York, has several pictures with great catches displayed on Facebook — but probably nothing as bizarre as this creature.
A person using the Facebook account Knotty Boys Fishing gave Geddes credit for catching the multi-mouthed sea monster.
The post quickly went viral, reeling in over 6,000 shares.
Geddes reportedly took some pictures with the unique trout and then sent it back into the water.