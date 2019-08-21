



— Prosecutors say they have more evidence that a plastic surgeon accused of stashing an arsenal in his SUV repeatedly made threats against his ex-wife.

It was revealed Wednesday as the doctor was back in court in Westchester County.

Dr. Matthew Bonanno is already facing 41 felony weapons counts for an illegal arsenal found in his vehicle, parked in the village of Tuckahoe, on Aug. 12. On Wednesday, prosecutors said Bonanno spent $46,000 on a single day last summer buying weapons from a Florida gun store.

Bonanno’s ex-wife, Marianna Soropoulos, who he allegedly threatened, made a surprise appearance in court on Wednesday. She was there to support him and through his attorney denied feeling in danger from Bonanno, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported.

But prosecutors revealed they have the plastic surgeon’s smartphone and it includes text message threats aimed at the ex-wife.

The weapons, including banned assault rifles, were found after a friend of Bonanno’s called police to say he was threatening Soropoulos.

But again, his lawyer, Paul Gentile, said she supports her ex.

“And she said, ‘We spent the whole day together. There were no problems. Afterwards, we went out to dinner with my daughter. No problems,'” Gentile said. “She said, ‘I told the police and I told the district attorney, and the police astonishingly said, ‘Well, we don’t need you anymore.'”

Gentile said Bonanno is a gun collector and armed forces enthusiast should have registered those weapons when he relocated to New York from Florida.

Aiello reported a similar-sized arsenal was found at the doctor’s Great Neck home and charges in Nassau County are pending. On Wednesday morning, a judge set bail at $100,000, but the lawyer said with more charges coming it doesn’t make sense to post that bail immediately.