



Police are on the prowl for a pair of dog thieves caught in camera in Brooklyn.

The men allegedly stole a 10-year-old Border-Terrier mix named Theo from outside a grocery store Monday in Williamsburg.

Police said his 21-year-old owner left the dog on a leash outside Green Corner Fish and Famers Market on the corner of Humbolt Street and Flushing Avenue. When she left the store around 9 p.m., all that was left was the leash.

The woman immediately notified police and put out a call on social media to help find Theo. According to the post, he has an underbite, cloudy eyes and lump on his thigh.

Flyers posted around the neighborhood say a large cash reward is being offered for the dog’s safe return with “no questions asked – we won’t press charges.”

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.