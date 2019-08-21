



A man on a Brooklyn subway platform is sharing his story after he was randomly attacked by a violent suspect looking for a fight. The victim didn’t go down quietly though and says he wishes someone had helped him — instead of just recording the fight on their phones.

“I didn’t sleep on Friday night, it really bothered me, I’ve got this ugly black eye, but I’m not really as physically damaged, more just troubling the whole situation,” victim Patrick Freitas said.

Freitas is still dealing with an eye injury and a sprained wrist after he says he was attacked by the man seen in video Friday, at the Utica Avenue train station in Bed Stuy.

The suspect was allegedly harassing others on the platform, before turning his attention to Freitas.

“Starts calling me out and I was just minding my business and before I knew it he was right up on me.”

Police say the suspect punched Freitas, who in turn decided to stand his ground.

“So I kind of did like a wrestling take down and put him on his back at that time. He put me in a head lock started to claw at my left eye, he actually got his fingers in my mouth, so I decided to fight for real so I started to strike him,” Freitas explained.

Bystanders took video of the brawl, but Frietas wishes someone would have done more.

“You’re in the middle of this melee and kind of look up and people are filming with their phones and I’m kind of thinking like, somebody lend a hand.”

Eventually the suspect got up and ran off with $200 that had fallen out of his victim’s pocket. In hindsight, Freitas knows it could have been much worse.

“I regret it honestly, because the moment we were wrestling and we got really close to the edge platform and I thought we’re going to fall over together on the tracks.”

The assault victim hopes the suspect is found before he victimizes someone else.

Freitas is no stranger to random violence. Last year, CBS2 interviewed him after a bicycle deliveryman beat a pedestrian near a Midtown restaurant he was managing.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.