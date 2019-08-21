Comments
ELIZABETH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Tri-State Area lawmakers will tour an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center today in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
ELIZABETH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Tri-State Area lawmakers will tour an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center today in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
New York Congressman Gregory Meeks is the leading the delegation, which includes New York Reps. Hakeem Jeffries and Adriano Espaillat and New Jersey Reps. Albio Sires and Frank Pallone.
The Elizabeth Contract Detention Facility currently houses about 300 immigrant detainees.
The 10 a.m. tour will be followed by a press conference.