NEW YORK (CBSSports) – The XFL will return the week after Super Bowl LIV, and now it has eight teams complete with names and logos – including the New York Guardians.
Revived for 2020 after its short-lived 2001 debut, the pro football league previously announced the eight cities it would occupy when the season kicks off in February, but on Wednesday, the identities for each of the new franchises were officially unveiled.
As XFL commissioner Oliver Luck helped announce, the eight 2020 XFL teams are as follows:
- Dallas Renegades
- D.C. Defenders
- Houston Roughnecks
- Los Angeles Wildcats
- New York Guardians
- Seattle Dragons
- St. Louis BattleHawks
- Tampa Bay Vipers