NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Federal agents are on the hunt for more suspects involved in a romance scam online.
At least 80 people have already been arrested in what’s being called one of the biggest schemes the country has ever seen.
Many of the victims responded to emails asking for money from scammers offering a relationship in return.
Investigators say scammers also set up fake companies and fake emails to steal at least $6 million from victims. They allegedly tried to steal $40 million more.
“Over the years those fraud schemes have become much more evolved and sophisticated. Nigerian fraud networks now target individuals and businesses alike,” U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna said.
The Federal Trade Commission says last year victims lost $143 million in romance schemes.