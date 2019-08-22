NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Frustration reached a boiling point at JFK Airport after passengers on a Delta flight were forced to deal with an 18-hour delay.

Adding insult to injury, the passengers weren’t even given hotel rooms for the night.

“There’s no voucher to hotel… You’ll get food and taxis,” airline employees were recorded saying to the screaming horror of passengers.

This happened on Wednesday when flight 975 was scheduled to depart at 3:30 p.m. to Los Angeles.

Passengers say they were on the tarmac for eight hours and then had to get off the aircraft twice.

The flight finally departed at 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

Delta has apologized and said the flight was delayed due to weather. The airline also defended their handling of the delay, saying customers were offered water, snacks, pillows, and blankets.