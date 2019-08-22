NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man was killed when an elevator suddenly malfunctioned this morning in Manhattan.

Police sources tell CBS2 three people were inside the elevator at a six-story building on Third Avenue near East 26th Street in Kips Bay.

Two of the people exited the elevator shortly before 8:30 a.m. When the last person went to leave, the elevator suddenly dropped.

#FDNY members are operating on scene at 3rd Avenue and East 25 Street in Manhattan for a confined space incident. pic.twitter.com/YcgdYKEcrm — FDNY (@FDNY) August 22, 2019

The victim – identified as a 30-year-old man – was pinned between the elevator car and the shaft. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jeffrey Koffler’s daughter lives in the building.

“I never saw anything abnormal the other times I’ve been here visiting my daughter. It’s very, very shocking,” he told CBS2.

The Department of Buildings said an elevator in the building was tampered with back in May, and that issue may not have been resolved. It’s unclear if that was the same elevator involved in this incident.

“DOB is investigating this incident aggressively and will take all appropriate enforcement actions. Elevators are the safest form of travel in New York, due to the city’s stringent inspection and safety requirements,” the department said in a statement. “We’re determined to find out what went wrong at this building and seek ways to prevent incidents like this in the future.”