



The head chef at Cipriani Dolci Grand Central hasn’t been seen or heard from in four days.

Andrea Zamperoni left the popular restaurant around 9 p.m. Saturday and was supposed to return to work Monday afternoon, but he never showed up for his shift.

Police said the 33-year-old was last seen that morning at his apartment on 74th Street in Elmhurst, Queens.

“By the time he didn’t show up to work at 1 in the afternoon, we really started to worry,” Cipriani manager Fernando Dallorso told CBS2.

“Everyone in the company is freaking out right now. We’re talking about a globally run company. We have thousands of people right now freaking out for Andrea,” sous chef Manuel Ignacio said.

Friends and coworkers said Zamperoni has worked at the restaurant for more than a decade and his disappearance is very concerning.

“So strange about this particular case because he’s not a guy that goes out or parties or whatever, he’s a hard worker,” said Dallorso.

“He’s always the first one to call if he’s a minute late,” Ignacio added.

His twin brother, who is a chef at Cipriani in London, is flying to New York to help in the search.

“He talks to his mom every day in Italy. All of a sudden, his mom calls me Monday asking me where her son is,” Ignacio said. “His passport is still inside his apartment, and he’s here on a work visa, that’s the only documentation he has. So how can he be going anywhere without his passport?”

One of Zamperoni’s roommates said he recently moved in and didn’t know the chef well.

He’s described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, approximately 200 pounds with brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Duane Atkinson at 718-476-9317 or Detective Borough Queens North at 718-520-9200.