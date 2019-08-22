NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a battle brewing between ride-share drivers and the Taxi and Limousine Commission over advertising.
The TLC recently banned advertising on for-hire vehicles, making it illegal for ride-share drivers to have billboards on their cars.
In the spring, the TLC temporarily allowed drivers to obtain permits for ad space, but rescinded those permits after a federal court decision last month.
The Independent Drivers Guild says app-based drivers could earn up to $400 in additional revenue per month with ads, which many used to make ends meet.
“This extra revenue allowed app-based drivers to spend more time with their families. Now that they’re taking away this source of revenue, app based drivers have to stay on the road longer, causing more congestion on the streets of New York City,” a ride-share advocate said.
The TLC says only 70 out of 120,000 drivers had advertising permits and it claims they haven’t seen evidence of drivers benefiting from that advertising.