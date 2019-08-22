NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The George Washington Bridge has reopened after reports of a suspicious device on the span linking New York and New Jersey shut down traffic for hours.

According to police sources, the Port Authority Police Department called in the Bergen County Bomb Squad to help with an investigation into a possible threat on the bridge.

Traffic on the upper level was initially suspended due to police activity, but authorities later closed the lower level around 10 p.m.

The GWB Lower Level in both directions is closed due to Police activity. [05] — GW Bridge (@PANYNJ_GWB) August 23, 2019

The stoppage on the lower level lasted only a few minutes however, and traffic resumed in both directions around 10:45 p.m.

The previous alert at the GWB Lower Level in both directions due to Police activity is no longer in effect. There are residual delays. [07] — GW Bridge (@PANYNJ_GWB) August 23, 2019

Shortly after 11 p.m. traffic on both levels was opened for the countless drivers trapped on the upper span.

The previous alert at the GWB Upper to NJ due to Police activity is no longer in effect. There are residual delays. [08] — GW Bridge (@PANYNJ_GWB) August 23, 2019

Earlier in the night, a heavy police presence was seen on the bridge and drivers posted on social media that authorities are ordering people to “stay in your vehicles.”

Commuters told CBS2 they were stuck on the ramps leading onto the bridge’s upper level and could not get off while the police continued their work.

Sources tell CBS2 the NYPD has not been called in yet to assist with the possible threat.

There is no word if officers found anything dangerous on the GWB or if their investigation is still ongoing.

CBS2’s Valerie Castro and Ali Bauman reported heavy delays on the span after traffic was reopened.

Stay with CBS New York for the latest on this developing story