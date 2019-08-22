



Police are asking for the public’s help after a non-verbal man was found alone on a Queens street.

The NYPD says the unidentified man was found on Monday around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Linden Boulevard and 202nd Street.

Authorities say he is not able to speak to them and is also unable to communicate with officers through writing either.

The man was taken to Long Island Jewish Hospital and is listed in stable condition as police try to track down anyone who may know him.

Investigators say he is 5-foot-10 and weighs about 140 pounds. He was discovered wearing a white polo shirt, blue jeans, and red loafers.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.