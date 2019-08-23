FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A building partially collapsed, burring a line of parked cars, during last night’s storms on Long Island.
When firefighters arrived on the scene in Farmingdale, one side of the Cris Ray Printing building was completely exposed and car alarms were going off.
Employees at the lab next door couldn’t believe what they were seeing.
“We just heard like thunder and lightning and then all of a sudden, people are coming in screaming, ‘check your cars, a building collapsed.’ We walk out and this is what we see,” one woman told CBS2. “It looked like something out of a movie. Seeing your car under a whole bunch of rubble like that, it’s scary.”
The heavy rain and strong winds also took down trees and left thousands of people without power.
According to PSEG, Suffolk County was hit the hardest. At its peak, 36,000 customers were in the dark.
