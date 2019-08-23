Comments
LONG PRAIRIE, Minn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Authorities in Minnesota are investigating the deaths of a former NFL lineman and his wife and say the couple’s son is a suspect.
The bodies of 63-year-old Barry Bennett and his wife, Carol, were found on Wednesday after a friend went to their home in Long Prairie for a welfare check.
Todd County Sheriff Todd Och said 22-year-old Dylan John Bennett is a suspect and asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact authorities.
Often an understudy for the famous “New York Sack Exchange,” Bennett made the most of his playing time with the New York Jets from 1982 to 1983.
Barry Bennett played 11 seasons with New Orleans, the New York Jets and Minnesota.
