Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The George Washington Bridge was open to traffic this morning after police investigated a suspicious device late Thursday night.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The George Washington Bridge was open to traffic this morning after police investigated a suspicious device late Thursday night.
Authorities said the object was not a bomb, rather an 18-inch pipe with caps on both ends.
A driver spotted it shortly before 9:30 p.m. on the eastbound upper level near the New Jersey side.
Port Authority police brought in the NYPD bomb squad, which searched the bridge for any other suspicious objects and gave the all clear around 11 p.m.
The investigation shut down both sides of the bridge and caused major back-ups.
Police sources tell CBS2 there is no indication this was a “dry run,” and investigators do not believe the object was left on purpose to create panic.