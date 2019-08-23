



— A Long Island man who works at a North Lawrence grocery store was in court Friday facing disturbing charges.

He is accused of using his cell phone to record videos under the skirts of female customers, CBSN New York’s Carolyn Gusoff reports.

A 28-year-old woman says she was outside KolSave Market on Thursday, loading groceries into her trunk, when 20-year-old Jose Santana approached her and asked if she was done with her shopping cart.

Police say Santana was helping her place groceries in her vehicle when she felt his hand between her legs.

Santana walked away, but the customer approached him and demanded to see his cell phone. The phone was locked, so she then went to the store’s manager.

According to police, the manager showed her store surveillance video and the customer says she saw Santana put his phone up her skirt twice.

Police were then called to the grocery store, and officers say they found multiple videos of the same nature on his phone.

Santana was charged with unlawful surveillance. His mother and sister were in court Friday. They declined to comment.

Nassau Police ask anyone who believes they may have been a victim in a similar incident at this market to contact them at (516) 573-6453 or call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.