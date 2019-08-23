NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a man pretending to be a Con Edison worker groped a 14-year-old girl this week in Manhattan.
A man and woman allegedly posing as utility workers entered the girl’s building on West 191st Street around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said they tried to get into several apartments, including the girl’s unit.
She didn’t let them in, but when she went to leave her apartment, the man allegedly touched her buttocks.
Police described the suspect as black or Hispanic, in his 30s with a medium build, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black Champion T-shirt, blue denim shorts and black sneakers, carrying a clipboard with a lanyard around his neck.
The woman is Hispanic, also in her 30s, with blonde hair in a bun, last seen wearing a yellow “Crazy Eddie” T-shirt and light blue denim shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.