NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Newark is setting the stage for this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.
The VMAs will be held Monday night at the Prudential Center.
Street closures begin Sunday afternoon on Mulberry Street between Market and Lafayette and will be extended Monday.
Officials warn of rush hour gridlock Monday evening. They’re asking some downtown businesses to let employees work from home or leave early to ease congestion.
Street Closures:
Sunday, August 25th, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Mulberry Street between Market Street and Lafayette Street
Monday, August 26th, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.
- Mulberry Street, from Lafayette Street to Market Street
- Franklin Street
Monday, August 26th, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. (Extended Street Closure)
- Mulberry Street, from Raymond Boulevard and Green Street
Monday, August 26th, from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.
- Market Street between Washington Street and McCarter Highway
- Edison Place between Broad Street and McCarter Highway
Lane Closures:
Monday, August 26th, from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Bus lane and northbound lane of traffic on Broad Street, from Green Street to Market Street
Monday, August 26th, from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.
- Westbound lane of traffic on Lafayette Street, from McCarter Highway to Broad Street