



Newark is setting the stage for this year’s MTV Video Music Awards

The VMAs will be held Monday night at the Prudential Center.

Street closures begin Sunday afternoon on Mulberry Street between Market and Lafayette and will be extended Monday.

Officials warn of rush hour gridlock Monday evening. They’re asking some downtown businesses to let employees work from home or leave early to ease congestion.

Street Closures:

Sunday, August 25th, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mulberry Street between Market Street and Lafayette Street

Monday, August 26th, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Mulberry Street, from Lafayette Street to Market Street

Franklin Street

Monday, August 26th, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. (Extended Street Closure)

Mulberry Street, from Raymond Boulevard and Green Street

Monday, August 26th, from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Market Street between Washington Street and McCarter Highway

Edison Place between Broad Street and McCarter Highway

Lane Closures:

Monday, August 26th, from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Bus lane and northbound lane of traffic on Broad Street, from Green Street to Market Street

Monday, August 26th, from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.