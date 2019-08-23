



Police are searching for a man accused of randomly attacking four people on the streets of Manhattan.

Police said the suspect struck three times on August 14.

At least one of the incidents is being investigated as a hate crime.

Just after 11 p.m., he allegedly hit a 58-year-old man in the face while yelling anti-white comments along Eighth Avenue and 19th Street in Chelsea. The victim suffered a bloody nose

A few hours earlier, the man allegedly threw a brick at a 20-year-old woman, hitting her in the back of the head, near Canal and West Broadway.

An hour before that, he allegedly used a stick to hit a 64-year-old woman across the neck and shoulder.

Police said the same suspect also pushed a 56-year-old man to the ground on August 9 in Greenwich Village.

Investigators believe all four attacks were unprovoked.

Now, they’re trying to track down the suspect before he strikes again.

