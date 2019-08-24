CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in the Bronx.

Police are trying to identify a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in the Bronx on Aug. 19, 2019. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Monday on Intervale Avenue near Chisholm Street.

According to police, the individual fired one shot at a group of people who were standing outside then ran off.

The bullet struck a 23-year-old man in the hip. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

Police say the suspect has a medium complexion and a long beard.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

