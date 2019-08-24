



— Police want to find the person who attacked a livery driver after a crash in Brooklyn

The incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 4 in Cypress Hills.

According to police, a 25-year-old livery driver was traveling westbound on Atlantic Avenue near Logan Street when he was involved in a crash with a green Nissan Rogue.

Both drivers stopped. The driver of the Nissan Rogue allegedly got out of his vehicle, got into the livery driver’s vehicle through the front passenger side door and punched the livery driver in the head and body.

He then returned to his vehicle and drove away.

The livery driver was taken to a local hospital by EMS to be treated for a fractured finger and pain and swelling to his head and body.

Police say the livery driver’s vehicle sustained damage on its passenger side in the collision.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.