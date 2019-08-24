Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new bridge is coming to the New Hyde Park Long Island Rail Road station.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new bridge is coming to the New Hyde Park Long Island Rail Road station.
It’s part of a months-long LIRR expansion project, which aims to elevate trains and eliminate grade crossings on roads.
Because of the installation, there will be no service between New Hyde Park and Hicksville on Saturday and Sunday.
The LIRR recommends avoiding the Huntington, Ronkonkoma and Oyster Bay branches and using the Babylon, Hempstead, Montauk or Port Washington lines instead.