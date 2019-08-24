It's Waffle Time: Celebrate National Waffle Day At One Of New York City's Top SpotsWhether your taste in waffles runs traditional or more exotic, this list has you covered.

Amazing Reunion: New York Family's Long Lost Cat Returns Home After 11 YearsHe was found wandering, seemingly living in plain sight, just a few miles from his Dutchess County home.

Time Out New York Things To Do For Weekend 8/24-8/25Time Out New York editor Will Gleason shares his picks on fun events in and around New York this weekend, including a Dog Restaurant Week, Afropunk and the Jazz Age Lawn Party.

CBD Cocktails And Holistic Happenings This WeekFrom a CBD information session to a holistic health seminar, there's plenty to do when it comes to holistic activities to enrich your week.

The 5 Best Wine Bars In New York CityHoodline crunched the numbers to find the top wine bars in New York City.

Japanese Eats: 5 New Spots To Try In New York CityHere are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for Japanese food.