NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An investigation is underway after an overnight crash in Newark, New Jersey.
The incident started as a police chase that ended when at least two vehicles crashed, CBS2’s Marc Liverman reports.
Investigators were still surrounding the scene at the corner of Clinton Place and Bragaw Avenue early Saturday morning.
Police have not yet said what started the chase or if anyone was injured.