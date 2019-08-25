



— Police are trying to find a man accused of a punching a woman at a Brooklyn subway station earlier this month.

It happened just before 1 p.m. on Aug. 10 in Cypress Hills.

According to police, the suspect approached the woman while she was standing in the mezzanine area of the Broadway Junction-East New York A and C train station.

The man allegedly punched the woman in the face, seemingly at random.

The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a black male who is believed to be 20-30 years old. He is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and has a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt that read “ZOOYORK,” dark blue shorts and a black cap. He was carrying a backpack.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.