PORT JEFFERSON STATION, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island teenager was killed in a hit-and-run accident Saturday night.
Suffolk County Police say it happened just before 9:30 p.m. in Port Jefferson Station, CBS2’s Marc Liverman reports.
Seventeen-year-old Jenna Perez, of Selden, was crossing Nesconset Highway near Terryville Road when she was struck by a vehicle that police believe was traveling westbound.
Police say the driver took off after hitting Perez.
Perez was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Major Case Unit at (631) 852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.