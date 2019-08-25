Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man accused in a burglary spree across Queens.
Mark Tortora, 33, has allegedly broken into at least 23 businesses since July 16, stealing merchandise, lottery tickets and cash.
The most recent incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday.
Investigators say Tortora targets stores that don’t have a security gate.
Tortora is described as a white man who is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds.
Anyone with information on Tortora’s whereabouts or the burglaries is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.