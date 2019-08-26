



— Summer is winding down and school will soon be back in session.

CBS2 has started a special back-to-school series to help students and parents prepare. First up on Monday, reporter Jessica Layton looks at coping with back-to-school jitters.

Web Extra: Are Your Kids Ready For Back To School?

The transition from summer break back into the classroom can be a tricky one.

“I feel a little bit scared or shy, Maybe that’s what I should say,” first grader-to-be Hannah Katz said. “Because there’s a lot of new people.”

“I’m happy when I’m off, when I’m not going to school,” upcoming second grader Amauri Diaz added.

Experts say that’s normal, and a lot of the time that feeling is just nerves or anxiety.

“Anxiety comes from the fear of the unknown. If you can get rid of the unknown for your child, that really helps,” parenting expert Erika Katz said.

MORE: Back To School For Scammers: Hackers Target Long Island School District With Ransomware

Katz said stress and anxiety usually manifest themselves as an upset stomach or headaches in children ahead of the first day of school. But there are several ways parents can help.

“It really helps if kids know what to expect before the first day of school, so go over with them where their classroom is going to be, who their teacher is, and even go through the day with them because that makes it a little easier,” said Katz, author of “Coach Parenting.”

MORE: Bulletproof Backpack Sales On The Rise As Kids Head Back To School

Katz said it’s also crucial to get children back into a normal eating and sleeping routine, and doing reading or workbooks can help them get back into the learning mindset.

“This is the last week, so we’re sort of trying to sort of get them, you know, it’s time to go back to school, get them used to the idea … slowly ease them back into it and that sort of helps,” parent Sharanya Rai said.

Lastly, experts say give your students time. The first few weeks are always the toughest.

Another way to help alleviate stress or nerves is by getting your child involved in activities. That’s an easy way to keep them busy and encourage them to make new friends.