NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Brooklyn homeowner says she’s been left to fix a huge hole in front of her house, even though she says she had nothing to do with creating the problem.

Flatbush homeowner Laurie Haver says last week National Grid dug up the street in front of her house on Homecrest Avenue as part of ongoing construction on another home across the street, reports CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge.

She says a worker punctured the water main, then left a gaping hole filled with water several feet deep sitting for more than a week.

“National Grid is, has absolutely no concern about anyone,” Haver said. “They just walked off the job without covering it. They should have the responsibility at least of making it a safe place until someone fixes it.”

Days later, Haver got a notice from the Department of Environmental Protection stating: “The pipe is defective and leaking. You are hereby notified that the pipe must be repaired within three days.”

She insists the problem is all the fault of National Grid.

“It’s not my responsibility to fix a water line that they damaged,” she said. “It had nothing to do with the construction of my house.

“I’ve been nervous all week long that they’re going to shut my water possibly,” said Haver. “I inquired, it would cost a few thousand dollars to fix it.”

Haver says she has reached out to National Grid and DEP more than a dozen times but heard back no response.

As CBS2 was on the scene, National Grid showed up, then drove away. Another crew came back but wouldn’t speak on camera.

Late Monday afternoon, National Grid did finally get back to CBS2, saying they’re sending a plumber to do repairs, but it’s still unclear whether the problem will actually be fixed.

“It’s terrible. Imagine kids walking around and just jumping in it,” said neighbor Colette Harar. “I don’t know how they don’t come right away.”

Not only do residents say it’s a hazard, Haver says she doesn’t want to be left will the bill for the water that’s still flowing down the street.

The DEP emphasizes the woman is responsible for fixing the pipe because it’s on her property, leaving her to work out a solution with National Grid.