



— Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly fired shots at a New Jersey park-and-ride.

It happened just before 4 p.m. in Old Bridge off Route 9.

According to police, at least four people were standing in a bus shelter when a man with a rifle reportedly opened fire.

No one was injured, but witnesses were shaken.

“We were walking to the bus stop and we just heard gun shots. We didn’t know where it came from. We looked and we saw a guy with a mask and a gray hoodie,” witness Deondra Jackson said.

“He was shooting in the air. Like he was just trying to hurt somebody, and then he just didn’t,” witness Kionna Weathers said.

The investigation is ongoing. A SWAT team was sent to the neighborhood earlier.