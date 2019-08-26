



— A turf war is brewing in the East Village.

Skateboarders are taking on the city after learning it wants to turn a popular skate park into a turf field, CBSN New York’s John Dias reported Monday.

Skateboarders say the skate park has been like a sanctuary to them for decades, a place to escape the busy streets.

But all of that could soon change.

The Department of Parks and Recreation wants to cover the northwest corner of Tompkins Square Park with turf for organized sports like softball and baseball.

While those kids would be happy to have a new place to play, skateboarders, who have been on the site for years, say they’re being pushed out.

It’s much more of an unofficial skate park. There are no ramps or handrails on the asphalt field, but according to posted park rules they’re not breaking any laws by skating there.

Many of them told Dias it’s much safer than skating on the streets.

They are now circulating a petition, asking that Tompkins Square Park be left alone. Already, more than 30,000 people have signed it.

“It’s a travesty, I mean, really, because a lot of kids who grew up skateboarding, that actually made a career out of skateboarding, came up here and it inspires a lot of kids to actually go outside and socialize,” skateboarder Umman Turkoglu said.

Dias reached out to the Parks Department to get its side of the story. We’ll have more on this story on the CBS2 News at 5 p.m.