STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Two teenagers are dead and two others are in critical condition after an early-morning crash in Connecticut.
Police say a car carrying six teens – ages 18 and 19 – slammed into a utility pole around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Canal and Henry streets in Stamford.
Terrible accident in Stamford. Two older teens are dead, two others in critical condition, six total in the car. High speed suspected. pic.twitter.com/zCCG01nYOo
— Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) August 26, 2019
It’s unclear what caused the crash, but investigators believe speed may have been a factor.
The victims’ names have not been released.
