STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Two teenagers are dead and two others are in critical condition after an early-morning crash in Connecticut.

Police say a car carrying six teens – ages 18 and 19 – slammed into a utility pole around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Canal and Henry streets in Stamford.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, but investigators believe speed may have been a factor.

The victims’ names have not been released.

