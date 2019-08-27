



Music’s biggest stars and fans packed the Prudential Center on Monday night for the MTV Video Music Awards

More than 15,000 people gathered inside, while another 3,000 lined the red carpet.

“Taylor Swift, the Jonas Brothers – we came to try and just get them even out of their limo,” fan Gina Gaughen told CBS2.

Taylor Swift kicked off the star-studded show, followed by more big performances.

Bronx rapper Cardi B took home the award for Best Hip-Hop.

Missy Elliott delivered a career-spanning performance and received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Lil Nas X took home his first award alongside Billy Ray Cyrus for the Song of the Year, “Old Town Road.”

Swift’s LGBTQ pride anthem, “You Need to Calm Down” won two awards – Video for Good and Video of the Year.

“In this video, several points were made. So you voting for this video means that you want a world where we’re all treated equally under the law,” she said.

New Jersey’s own Jonas Brothers took home the moonman for Best Pop with their song “Sucker.”

“To get this award from the Sopranos is a Jersey dream, so thank you!” Joe Jonas said.

Both Swift and Ariana Grande took home three awards, as well as Best New Artist Billie Eilish.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

— Video of the year: Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”

— Artist of the year: Ariana Grande

— Song of the year: Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road (Remix)”

— Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award: Missy Elliott

— Best new artist: Billie Eilish

— Best collaboration: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Senorita”

— Best group: BTS

— Push artist of the year: Billie Eilish

— Best pop: Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

— Best hip-hop: Cardi B, “Money”

— Best R&B: Normani featuring 6lack, “Waves”

— Best Latin: Rosalia and J Balvin featuring El Guincho, “Con Altura”

— Best dance: The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha, “Call You Mine”

— Best rock: Panic! at the Disco, “High Hopes”

— Best K-pop: BTS featuring Halsey, “Boy With Luv”

— Video for good: Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”

— Song of summer: Ariana Grande and Social House, “boyfriend”

— Best power anthem: Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”

— Best direction: Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road (Remix)”

— Best editing: Billie Eilish, “bad guy”

— Best visual effects: Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco, “ME!”

— Best art direction: Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

— Best choreography: Rosalia and J Balvin featuring El Guincho, “Con Altura”

— Best cinematography: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Senorita”

— Fashion Trailblazer Award: Marc Jacobs

