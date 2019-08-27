



— Both the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico have issued warnings ahead of a looming tropical storm , and New Yorkers with ties to the Caribbean islands are on alert.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the storm hadn’t yet made landfall, but winds were already whipping at 50 mph.

Sandbags are being prepped and Caribbean island residents are filling shopping carts with bottled water and other supplies.

In Martinique, flood waters inundated streets as the storm passed over the island.

“I’m very worried about it,” said Marcelo Perez, who has family in Puerto Rico.

Juan Vidal, who is from the Dominican Republic, says his loved ones are getting ready by making sure they have food and water.

“Basically, they’re just preparing for the storm at this time. Basically just gathering water, things of that nature because it is hurricane season. They are aware that Maria, it’s already been two years since Maria, so they’re kind of really worried about that,” said Yamila Amari, who has family in Puerto Rico. “The roof came off of their house, unfortunately. They’re actually still doing repairs at this time.”

“They’ve been through it all, so they kind of know how to do it … but you always worry,” said Raymond Castro, who has family in Puerto Rico.

The National Hurricane Center is predicting that the storm will worsen, reaching near-hurricane strength as it passes Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic Wednesday into Thursday.

City Councilmember Ydanis Rodriguez says everyone should brace for the worst.

“I hope that the government in DC, FEMA, they should be over-prepared so that we can avoid the same thing that happened with Maria,” he said.

Locals CBS2’s Christina Fan spoke to say they are especially concerned about Puerto Rico, which is still recovering from when Hurricane Maria hit about two years ago, killing 3,000 people.

“Every time a hurricane or a lot of rain impacts the area, it’s gonna affect a lot of people. A lot of people, agriculture… People suffer,” Vidal said.

Puerto Rico’s leaders are saying they are far better prepared for Tropical Storm Dorian than they were for Maria, but the island’s electrical grid remains frail.

“We are calling all New Yorkers to be ready in case we get a call from the Red Cross or Hispanic Federation, any institution, to show solidarity at any level,” Rodriguez said.

The storm’s long-term path is still uncertain, but it could hit Florida by the weekend.

Meanwhile, many airlines are already offering fee waivers to customers who wish to change or cancel their flights to the affected areas.