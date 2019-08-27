



– The NYPD is seeking help to find a missing teenager from Queens who may have traveled to London on her own after meeting a man online.

Police say 16-year-old Victoria Grabowski was last seen at her home in Flushing on Saturday.

Sources say she took clothes and cash with her but there was no indication she was having any sort of trouble.

According to social media posts by members of her family, she may have been lured by an older man or multiple me she met online. She may have flown to London via a flight from JFK airport using her Polish passport.

Her parents have tried calling her, but her cellphone has been turned off.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.