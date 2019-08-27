



The search is on for a gunman who opened fire near a New Jersey Transit park-and-ride in Old Bridge.

Commuters were gathered near a bus shelter when shots rang out around 4 p.m. Monday, sending them ducking for cover.

“We were walking to the bus stop and we just heard gunshots. We didn’t know where it came from. Then we looked and we saw a guy with a mask and gray hoodie,” witness Deondra Jackson told CBS2.

One bullet pierced the bus shelter off Route 9, where four or five people were standing. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

“He was shooting just in the air. He was just trying to hurt somebody, and then he just didn’t,” said witness Kionna Weathers.

Police said they initially received conflicting information about the suspect’s description. Some people reported seeing him with a rifle.

“He ran into New Amsterdam, which is over here, the complexes over here. We just didn’t see him after that, so we decided to go back to McDonald’s and wait there,” Weathers said.

SWAT teams searched the usually quiet neighborhood. Investigators said the suspect was seen wearing a brown mask.