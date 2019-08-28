Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A father is under arrest after his young son was found wandering the streets of the Bronx by himself.
A five-year-old boy in the Bronx is reportedly with his mother now, after being taken to a hospital for evaluation.
Police say his father dropped the child off at the mother’s house when she wasn’t there and the boy somehow escaped the apartment.
Surveillance video on Wednesday morning captured the boy on Webster Avenue and 167th Street as a good Samaritan stepped in to take care of the boy until police arrived.
Charging are pending against the father and authorities with child services on now investigating the case.