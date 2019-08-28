



Greta Thunberg, a teenage climate activist, will arrive in Lower Manhattan today after sailing across the Atlantic

She left England two weeks ago to embark on the nearly 3,000-mile voyage.

The 16-year-old from Sweden will attend two climate summits at the United Nations.

She refused to fly because of the gas emissions and carbon footprint, so she enlisted a crew to take a zero-emissions sailboat instead.

Land!! The lights of Long Island and New York City ahead. pic.twitter.com/OtDyQOWtF5 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 28, 2019

“Land!! The lights of Long Island and New York City ahead,” she tweeted early Wednesday morning.

Thunberg is considered the leader of a global youth movement and credited with inspiring students to strike in about 100 cities worldwide.

