NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A missing teenager from Queens who allegedly traveled to England on her own after meeting a man online has been found in London.
Her parents had tried calling her, but her cellphone had been turned off.
Police say 16-year-old Victoria Grabowski was last seen at her home in Flushing on Saturday.
On Wednesday morning the NYPD reported she traveled from JFK Airport via Delta Airlines to London on Saturday on a 7 p.m. flight.
According to social media posts by members of her family, she may have been lured by an older man or multiple me she met online. She may have flown using her Polish passport.
