Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is set to release detailed security measures for the annual J’Ouvert Festival and West Indian Day parade.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is set to release detailed security measures for the annual J’Ouvert Festival and West Indian Day parade.
This year’s celebrations take place this Monday, Labor Day, in Crown Heights in Brooklyn.
J’Ouvert starts at 6 a.m. with the parade kicking off a few hours later at 11 a.m.
The annual event celebrates the history, culture, music, food and people from myriad Caribbean countries.
It’s expected to attract more than a million people.