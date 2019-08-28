



— There has been a new development in the fight over a prime piece of property on the Hudson River in New Jersey.

The City of Hoboken wants it to preserve its parkland, but NY Waterway says it needs it to provide reliable ferry service.

CBSN New York’s Lisa Rozner visited the property known as the Union Dry Dock on Wednesday. In Hoboken, many residents rely on the ferry to commute to Manhattan. To meet growing demand, NY Waterway previously purchased the property to use as a refueling station and maintenance depot. However, Hoboken is getting ready to use eminent domain because it wants it to be a park.

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla said the city council is ready to vote Sept. 4 on using eminent domain to take over the Union Dry Dock for $13 million. Bhalla claims NY Waterway has insinuated in the past it could retaliate, but he is assuring residents there will be no lapse in ferry service as a result of the controversial move.

“There will be no transportation crisis if New Jersey Transit does not acquire Union Dry Dock,” Bhalla said. “There are a number of ferry companies in the market who are ready, willing and able to step into the shoes of NY Waterway. We spoke to one of the leading national transportation providers in the area of ferry service.”

By email, the president and founder of NY Waterway told Rozner the company “never threatened and never intended to withdraw from Hoboken,” adding, “This is just the latest example of Mayor Bhalla’s total disregard for the truth.”

Last week, an NJ Transit study said the Union Dry Dock spot on the Hudson River waterfront is the best for the refueling station. The city has said sites near the Lackawanna train station, which is Hoboken’s main rail terminal, and in Bayonne would be better for the depot.

But the report says they aren’t better options because of location, cost or security concerns.

“I’m certainly concerned about the environmental impact,” Hoboken Councilwoman-At-Large Emily Jabbour said. “So it’s a really incredible place and there are so many animals and species that need to be continue to be protected there.”

In a chat with CBSN New York on Wednesday, Gov. Phil Murphy said the state is working to find common ground between the two parties. Rozner requested an on-camera interview with NY Waterway, but did not immediately hear back.