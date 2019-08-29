CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It looks like the Nets’ Wilson Chandler is going to miss a significant portion of the 2019-20 season.

According to ESPN, the veteran forward will be suspended 25 games by the NBA for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Chandler, 32, signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with Brooklyn in July. He averaged 6.0 points and 4.2 rebounds in a combined 51 games for the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers last season.

Prior to joining the Nets, Chandler played for four teams during his first 11 NBA seasons. He broke into the league in 2007 with the Knicks as the 23rd overall pick in the draft. He went on to average 14 points and 5.2 rebounds in four seasons with New York.

