NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down a group of teens accused of robbing and assaulting a 67-year-old woman earlier this month in Queens.
The suspects approached the victim around 8 p.m. on August 4 near 169th Street and Highland Avenue in the Jamaica neighborhood.
Police said they stole her cane, pushed her to the ground and hit her with the cane while she was on her knees.
They allegedly took her cellphone before fleeing in an older model Nissan Altima.
Investigators said they’re searching for two boys and two girls in the case.